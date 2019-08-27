News

The Roane Alliance Hires Two New Team Members

ROANE COUNTY, TN. The Roane Alliance is excited to announce two new team members – Tori May as the Chamber Manager and Kaley Hill as the Communications and Marketing Manager. Both are Roane County natives and graduates of Roane County High School.

Tori May, a graduate of Roane County High School and recent graduate of Leadership Roane County, has been a member of the Chamber Ambassadors for three years and served for two years as the chair. One of the most successful, the Giving Back project, was her dream which led to the ambassadors giving back in various ways to a number of groups since its inception – Boys & Girls Club, police officers, high school students and more.

“With her love of Roane County, local businesses and her can-do attitude, coupled with her experience working closely with the Chamber, I feel confident Tori will be an asset to the Alliance team,” said Roane Alliance President Pam May, (no relation to Tori), “and she is off to a good start – already bringing in new members her first week and helping organize her first Chamber Chat at Y12 Federal Credit Union that had a great turnout.”

“My favorite quote is from motivational speaker Billy Cox – ‘The two things in life you are in total control over are your attitude and your effort,”’ says new Chamber Manager Tori May, Roane Alliance. “How we show up is how we lead so I try to always be positive and give my all.”

Kaley Hill, a graduate of Roane County High School and Tennessee Tech, has several years of marketing experience that includes creating websites, graphic design, copywriting and social media. She and her husband, Matthew, a Rockwood native, are moving back home from Cookeville to raise their children.

“Kaley brings a lot of marketing experience and a love of Roane County,” added May. “The marketing company she and her husband started – K2 Alliance Group – won ‘Agency of the Year – Small Market’ in Cookeville four years in a row, so I am excited to bring her energy and passion to the Alliance team.”

“I am so excited to be back in my hometown and grateful for this opportunity to work with the Roane Alliance team,” said new Communications and Marketing Manager Kaley Hill, Roane Alliance, “where it will allow me countless ways to give back to the community that has given so much to me.”

“Of course, this announcement is bittersweet,” added Pam May, “as we also have to say goodbye to Courtney Briley and Sam Jones Ledford, who I have watched grow personally while they built their respective Alliance programs to what they are today. So, it’s not surprising to me someone lured them away, and I know both will accomplish great things – I wish them all the best!”

The Roane Alliance mission is to create an environment and a unified voice that promotes job creation, economic development, enhanced quality of life, education and workforce. To learn more about the Alliance and its partners please call 865.376.2093 or visit www.roanealliance.org.

