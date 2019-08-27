Featured

Rockwood police investigate homicide

According to Rockwood Police Chief Bill Stinnett, as of 1:30 pm this afternoon, the Rockwood Police are now looking for a person of interest in what they are describing as a homicide case in the shooting death of a man last night on Ridge Avenue.

The Rockwood police, fire, and an ambulance we’re all sent just after midnight to 205 South Ridge avenue where they found a 19-year-old unconscious after a gunshot wound to the chest. Rockwood Police Chief Bill Stinnett said his officers started CPR along with EMS, upon their arrival, but were unable to revive the 19-year-old. He was identified by the chief as George Fleagle, II.

The Chief also stated several individuals were at the residence when the event happened including two males and two females. Interviews are being processed at this time and Chief Stinnett stated he did not believe the shooting was self-inflicted thus the homicide investigation. Stinnett also stated that he has asked for the assistance of The TBI and The Attorney General’s Office.

More information as it becomes available.

