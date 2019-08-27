Obituaries

Iva Lee Austin, Lake City

Iva Lee (Doodle) (GoodyKoontz) Austin, passed away August 24, 2019 at her home in Lake City, Tennessee, and is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ whose salvation she accepted in October of 1965. She became reborn into the Kingdom of God. Her earthly birth was April 10, 1937 in Briceville, Tennessee to the late Dora and Prentice GoodyKoontz. Iva Lee was preceded in this life by her parents, brother, Keneth (K.O.) (Gail) and Dennis (Anita) and sisters Jo Ann Lawson and Wanda Sharp (J.L.).

She leaves behind to grieve her departure the love of her life and husband of 60 years, Ben (B.A.) Austin, her son, Barry Austin (Karen) of Andersonville, TN, daughter Teresa Kesterson of Lake City, TN, three grandchildren, Myranda Bertrand (Matt) of Bentonville, Ark., Brandi Kesterson of Lake City, TN, and Adam Austin of Knoxville, TN, and her three great-grandchildren, Luke Leinart of Lake City, TN, and Austin and Lydia Bertrand of Bentonville, Ark.

She enjoyed babysitting and playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the joy of her life. She also has a niece, Natalie and nephew Jason GoodyKoontz of Florida, nephew Tim Sharp (Jenny) of Lake City, TN, and great-nephews Josh (Amanda) and Justin Sharp of Lake City who she loves dearly, plus a host of friends who will miss her.

Iva Lee loved to be active. She enjoyed working in Bible School at her church Longfield Baptist. She was a gifted seamstress before rheumatoid arthritis caused her to be unable to sew. She once made all of her daughters Little League Cheering Squads uniforms. She liked to travel and work word puzzles. Lately, she liked sitting on her back porch and feeding wild animals.

Her hope was to see America revere her Lord Jesus.

Family and Friends will gather at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, Tennessee on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM to honor her love and friendship. Eulogy at 8:00 PM by the Rev. Mark Stanley and Hobert McCreary. Interment will be at Norris Memorial Garden at 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 29. 2019.

If anyone so desires, they may donate to any reputable arthritis resource organization in her honor.

