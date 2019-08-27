Obituaries

Carol Sikes, High Point, NC

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Carol Sikes, age 86, of High Point, North Carolina passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at Hospice of Piedmont in High Point, North Carolina. She was born March 23, 1933 in Calera, Alabama and was in the process of moving to Roane County where she planned on making her home with her daughter. She was owner & operator for many years at Northside Drapery. Carol was a member of The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses of High Point, North Carolina. She enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles and birdwatching. She also loved her two Chihuahua dogs, Lacy and Cookie.

Preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jill Evans; parents, Clarence Tunnell and Hazel Jones; sister, Dot Little; brother,

Grover Tunnell.

SURVIVORS

DaughtersVicki Evans & husband, Scott Harlan of High Point, NC

Cozette Bray of Largo, FL

Jenny Evans of Oakhurst, CA

GrandchildrenNicholas DiRoberto & Kristen of Kingston

Jason Bray & wife, Amanda of Columbus, OH

Adam Bray of St. Petersburg, FL

Great-grandchildren Chelsey & Carver DiRoberto of Kingston

Cecelia Bray of Columbus, OH

A host of extended family and friends who loved her very much.

“Your time of need is our time of commitment.”

Family Owned and Operated

Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at New Midway Cemetery in Kingston. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of local arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

