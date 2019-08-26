Community

Oak Ridge Public Library Announces Change in Hours

Posted on by in Community, News with

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (August 26, 2019) – The Oak Ridge Public Library has announced a change in operating hours that is set to begin Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Going forward from that date, the main library will be open on the following schedule:

Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 2 – 6 p.m.

Please note that the Children’s Room will still be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays.

The change in library hours is on a trial basis and staff welcome feedback from patrons on the new schedule. With these new operating hours, the library will be able to re-establish full reference services as well as offer dedicated, public hours for the Oak Ridge Room.

Any questions or comments about operating hours can be directed to the library’s front desk by calling (865) 425-3455.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Hours, Oak Ridge Public Library