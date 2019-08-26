Uncategorized

Louise Wright Gregory, Kingston

Louise Wright Gregory passed away peacefully at her home in Kingston TN on August 23, 2019. She was 101 years old. Mrs. Gregory was born November 17, 1917 in Hartsville, TN growing up in rural Middle Tennessee. Mrs. Gregory married ET Gregory of Pleasant Shade, TN in 1932. Mr. and Mrs. Gregory had one daughter, Dorothy Sue Gregory Piper of Kingston, TN. Mrs. Gregory worked for many years as a bookkeeper for General Shoe Company and for Gregory Heavy Haulers Inc. She had been a member of Lockland Baptist Church and Dickerson Road Baptist Church in Nashville. Mrs. Gregory was able to travel extensively after retirement. She moved to Kingston TN in November 2000 to be closer to family.

Mrs. Gregory was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, ET, her granddaughter Brenda Kay Piper, her sister Lucille Hobbs, bother Carl, and her son in law Henry B. Piper (Kingston).

She is survived by her sister Joann Woodard (Hartsville), her daughter Dorothy Sue Gregory Piper, two grandsons Burt (Ronda) Piper and Brent (Marta) Piper , five great grandchildren: Anthony (Annie) Piper, Burton (Sarah) Piper, Whitney (Chas) Narramore, Cassy Piper (Kevin Loucks), and Bradley (Emily) Piper, and four great-great grandchildren: Hudson and Marley (Anthony and Annie) Piper, Victor (Burton and Sarah) Piper, and Cooper (Whitney and Chas) Narramore. She will be missed by her family but she truly had a life well lived.

The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston on Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 6 -7 p.m.; funeral services will immediately follow at 7 p.m. with Burt Piper and Jeff Brown officiating. Interment will be on Monday, August 26, 1 p.m. (CST) in Dixon Springs Cemetery, Hartsville, TN.

Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston is serving the Gregory Family.

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

