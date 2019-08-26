Obituaries

Victoria Lynn Edwards, Harriman

Victoria Lynn Edwards, age 34 of Harriman, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born December 3, 1984 in Houma, Louisiana. She graduated from Oliver Springs High School in 2000. Victoria enjoyed going to yard sales, fishing and spending time with her dad especially when he was working on cars.

She was also an avid reader. She also loved her children very much. She had worked as a caregiver for 10 years before

her sickness with cancer.

SURVIVORS

ChildrenErika Holt of Harriman

Kaylee & Alton Edwards of Harriman

ParentsTom & Merita Holt of Harriman

BrotherTommy Holt & wife, Crystal of Harriman

SistersBeth Adams of Harriman and Martha Osborne of Oliver Springs

There will be no formal service at Victoria’s request. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

