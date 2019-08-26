Obituaries
Victoria Lynn Edwards, Harriman
Victoria Lynn Edwards, age 34 of Harriman, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born December 3, 1984 in Houma, Louisiana. She graduated from Oliver Springs High School in 2000. Victoria enjoyed going to yard sales, fishing and spending time with her dad especially when he was working on cars.
She was also an avid reader. She also loved her children very much. She had worked as a caregiver for 10 years before
her sickness with cancer.
SURVIVORS
ChildrenErika Holt of Harriman
Kaylee & Alton Edwards of Harriman
ParentsTom & Merita Holt of Harriman
BrotherTommy Holt & wife, Crystal of Harriman
SistersBeth Adams of Harriman and Martha Osborne of Oliver Springs
There will be no formal service at Victoria’s request. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net
Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.