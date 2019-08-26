Obituaries

Sarah Rebecca “Becky” Webb Cox, Harriman

Mrs. Sarah Rebecca “Becky” Webb Cox, age 94 was reunited with her husband and sons on August 23, 2019 in Heaven. She was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She touched many hearts in her lifetime. Becky was a devoted member of Trenton Street Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by husband: Robert Wesley Cox. Four sons: Bobby, David, Carle and Jake Cox. Parents: Martin & Adamus Webb. Three brothers: Curtis, Sidney and RC Webb. Daughter-in-law: Doris Cox. Son-in-law: Steve Scandlyn.

She is survived by daughter: Rebecca Ann “Becky Ann” Scandlyn.

Two daughters-in-law: Peggy Cox and Cathy Cox.

Grandchildren: Bobbie Sue (Greg) Brown, Tammy (Wayne) Braden, Stephanie (Frank) Kolski, Whitney Cox (Chris Collins), Michael Cox, Ashley (Jody) Dykes, Annie and Amy Scandlyn.

Great grandchildren: Dustin Braden, Zachery Parkinson, Ben McClain, Isaac Collins, Logan Brown, Nathan Braden, Landon Brown, Bryson Cox, Saige Dykes, Dakota Patton.

Great, great grandchildren: Gabe and Elijah Parkinson.

Special family The Loves and The Millers, many other loved and cherished family and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday August 26, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Trenton Street Baptist Church in Harriman.

Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Tony Boswell officiating.

Graveside services will be Tuesday morning August 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Cox family. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

