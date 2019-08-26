Obituaries

Clarence F. Hamilton, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. Clarence F. Hamilton, age 80, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed way Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born April 12, 1939 in Kingston, Tennessee. Mr. Hamilton was a very active member of the Speights Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Rockwood where he sang in the Church Choir; was a Leader of Leaders; and served on the Devotion Team, was Chairman of the Trustee Board and Stewardship Board; and served as the Church Treasurer. He worked at Norfolk-Southern Railway and later as a welder at the U.S. Department of Energy K-25 plant in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Mr. Hamilton served our country as a U.S. Army veteran. He was an avid bowler and was in several bowling leagues. He also sang with the “Spiritual Harmonizers”.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Helen Edith Huffine Hamilton; wife, Willena Virginia “Jenny Sanders Hamilton; sister, Diane Smith; sister-in-law, Betty “Jewel” Hamilton; special brother-in-law, Johnny Johnson; several other special brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and members of the Sanders family; and special friend, Albert Hawkins.

Survivors include:

Daughter and Son-in-law:Donna F. & Mike Cozart of Knoxville, TN

Son:Gregory Hamilton of Spring City, TN

Grandchildren:Kyla Cozart, Alexis Coulter, and Alyssa Hamilton

Great Grandson:Isaiah Kerr

Sisters:Billie Hamilton of Kingston, TN

Sherri Hamilton of Kingston, TN

Mamie Hamilton of Kingston, TN

Brothers:John Hamilton of Midtown, TN

Willis Hamilton, Jr. of Kingston, TN

Donald Hamilton & wife, Gail of Oak Ridge, TN

Special nieces who were

raised like daughters:Kecia Smith of Chattanooga, TN

Ashley Johnson of Rockwood, TN

Special Friend:Curtis Anderson of Harriman, TN

And several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, August 26, 2019 from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Barbara Haigler officiating and Eulogy by Rev. Erica N. Haigler. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee with full military honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard.

An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Clarence F. Hamilton.

