Notification of On-Street Parking Closure: Virginia Road

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (August 23, 2019) – The City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department has announced that on-street parking areas along the 100-300 blocks of Virginia Road will be closed on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, to allow crews to conduct tree trimming. The parking closure will begin at 8 a.m. and the area is expected reopen around 3 p.m.

We apologize for any inconvenience the closure may cause and appreciate your cooperation during this time. Please note that all work is subject to change based on such unknowns as weather, equipment, and access issues.

Questions can be directed to the Public Works Department by sending an email to PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov or by calling (865) 425-1875.

