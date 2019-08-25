Featured

Breaking News: I-75 closed for Tractor Trailer Fire

Update 2:11pm. The THP has reopened North Bound lanes.

Currently all I-75 southbound lanes starting at the 125 milemarker are closed. Traffic is being re-routed to Exit 128.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s office along with Norris Fire, Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department and THP are working the scene of a tractor trailer fire. The tractor trailer contains an unknown chemical and ammunition which is causing crews difficulty extinguishing the fire. Anderson County EMA and Clinton Fire Department have been called for mutual aid. Updates will be posted when available.

Tagged Anderson County, breaking news