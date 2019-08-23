Obituaries

Robert Anthony Godsey, Rockwood

Mr. Robert Anthony Godsey, age 35 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away August 21, 2019 at Kingston TN. Robert was born June 10, 1984 in Crossville, TN. He was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Robert & Juanita Beason, Hollis Godsey, Ethelene Smallwood; Uncle, Terry Burgess and Niece, Makenzie Barnes.

Survivors Include: Mom: Kay Beason of Dalton, Ga Dad: Anthony Godsey of Crossville, TN Sister: Keisha Barnes of Rockwood, TN Sister & Brother Desiree & Dustin Godsey of Dalton, Ga Mother of his children: Amber Bandy of Rockwood, TN Children: Robert Bandy, Neveah Bandy, Ambraya Bandy, Makira Bandy, Nephews: Josh Godsey, Malaki Godsey, Drake Godsey, Blake Neal, John, Zach, & Chris Smith Niece: Braelynn Godsey Close family members: Billie Joe Moore, Tanner Moore, Beth Davidson & Caroline Walker Many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and lots of friends

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm at Evans Mortuary. Interment and Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 1:00pm in Roane Memorial Gardens. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Robert Anthony Godsey.

