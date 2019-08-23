Obituaries

Dorothy M. “Nannie Dot” Smith, Rockwood

Mrs. Dorothy M. “Nannie Dot” Smith, age 89 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at West Hills Health & Rehab of Knoxville, TN. Dot was born August 14, 1930 in Morgan County, TN. She was a retired Knitter with Kaiser Roth Industries in Harriman and Rockwood, TN. Dot was a member of First Baptist Church in Rockwood. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Morris Smith; Son, John Smith; Sister, Betty Sue Bevins; Brother, J.C. Dodd.

Survivors Include: Daughter-In-Law: Becky Smith of Powell, TN. Grandchild: Wesley Christian Smith (Kimberly) of Rockwood, TN. Great Grandchildren: Derek Christian Smith, Emily Katherine Smith, Abigail Rebecca Smith Sisters:Della Mae Jones of Cleveland, TN. Maxine Bradshaw of Atlanta, GA. Brothers: Cecil Dodd of Rockwood, TN. Lynn Dodd (Doreen) of Oakdale, TN.

The family will receive friends Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm at the Evans Mortuary. Interment and graveside service will follow at 1:00 pm in Roane Memorial Gardens with Pastor Marty Shadoan officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Dorothy M. “Nannie Dot” Smith.

