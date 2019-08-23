Obituaries

Ruby Price, Clinton

Ruby Price, age 81, a resident of Clinton, passed away, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at her home while surrounded by her family.

She was born November 12, 1937 in Fentress County and has been living in this area since 1954.

Ruby was a member of Batley Baptist Church and she retired from the X-10 plant in 1994 with 20 years of service. Ruby was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Walter Lee and Edna Owens Cook; by her husband, Elmer Thomas Price; by brothers: Lester Melvin and Earl Cook, and by a sister, Blanche Todd.

Ruby is survived by her children: Barbara Gardner of Oak Ridge, Jerry Wayne Price of Maryville, and Jack Elmer Price of Clinton; by grandchildren: Jessica Nicole Ellam, Jack Elmer Price, Jr. and Anville Brook Legg; by great-grandchildren: Alexis and Kelsey Price, Isabella and Adriana Ellam, and Avery Legg; by brothers: Dewey Cook and wife, Christine of Grimsley and Otis Cook and wife, Jeanelle of Crossville; by sisters: Ethel Ramsey of Grimsley, Julie Copeland of Livingston, Joyce Adkins of Jamestown, and Reba Inman and husband, Joe of Claxton; by sisters-in-laws: Flonnie Carter and husband, Pete of Byrdstown, Catherine Linder of Grimsley and Jessie Padgett and husband, Robert of Byrdstown; by a brother-in-law, Budd Todd of Kingston and by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends, Saturday, August 24, 2019 between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Eddie Perry and Brother David Johnson officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Price family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

