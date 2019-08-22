Obituaries

Jerry Orlando Weaver, Clinton

Jerry (Knot-Knot) Orlando Weaver, age 51 passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Clinton, Tn. Jerry was born on December 1, 1967 and was a resident of Clinton, TN.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ms. Grace Weaver and Mr. William Chandler. Jerry was introduced Christ at a young age and regularly attended church at Asberry United Methodist Church.

He leaves to cherish his memory, sisters, Linda Weaver Greene of Clinton, TN, Bonnie Weaver of Oak Ridge, TN and Lisa Weaver of Bellevue, WA; brothers, Terry Weaver, Tremaine Brown, Dwayne Thompkins of Knoxville, TN; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

There will be a Memorial Services for Jerry at the Asbury United Methodist Church with Reverend Cedrick Jackson, Pastor on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. the services are open to the public.

Condolences can be left at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

Jones Mortuary is in charge of all the arrangements of Mr. Jerry Orlando Weaver.

