Arthur Kelley, Knoxville

Mr. Arthur Kelley age 84 of Knoxville, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side. Arthur was born in Washington C.H., Ohio on March 4, 1935 to the late Arthur and the late Esther Bowens Kelley.

Arthur was a member of the Eagle Bend Apostolic Church in Clinton, TN. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed boating and spending time on the lake. His passion and gift were restoring old cars, especially corvettes.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Glenna Kelley of Knoxville, TN; son, Jeff and wife Dana Kelley of Kingston, TN; daughter, Cindy Kelley of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Kandi Herron and husband Rick of Knoxville, TN, Truly, and Myah Kelley of Kingston, TN; great-grandchildren, Lilly, Jack and Lacie Herron; Many other nieces, nephews and relatives and friends.

Graveside Services for Arthur will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bakers Forge Cemetery, in Lafollette, TN.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all the arrangements for Mr. Arthur Kelley.

