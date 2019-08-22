Obituaries

Lanford Duncan, Oliver Springs

Lanford Duncan of Oliver Springs, passed away August 21st at his home.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mose and Flossie Duncan; sister, Lorene Duncan and brother, Lendle Duncan.

Lanford is survived by his wife of 66 years, Thelma Jackson Duncan; daughter, Lesa Copeland and husband, Terry; son, Michael Duncan and wife, Micki; grandchildren, Daniel Copeland and wife, Erica, Andrew Duncan and wife, Sarah, Megan Croft and husband, Jake, Lauren Pack and husband, Cody; great-grandchildren, Parker and Paxton Copeland, Arabella and Jackson Duncan and Benjamin Croft; by sisters, Lavada Washington, and Lavanca Schultz and husband, Paul and by a sister-in-law, Dotty Duncan.

He was a longtime member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, who loved to share the gospel with everyone he met.

Lanford served in the U.S. Army, where he served with the occupation forces in Germany. He retired from Y-12 as a machinist with 35 years of service.

The family wants to thank all the nurses and caregivers, especially the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church family who surrounded him with love and helped in every way.

The family will receive friends at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, TN on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm with funeral to follow at 8:00 pm. Burial and graveside services with full military honors will be held, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Mount Pisgah Printing Ministry and if you know Jesus, as your Savior share the gospel with at least one other person, as Lanford always did. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Duncan family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

