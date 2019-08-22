Obituaries

Robert David Wills (Lovette), Knoxville

Robert David Wills (Lovette), age 37 of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, August 19, 2019 at the University of Tennessee hospital. Robert was born December 18, 1981.

Robert was an avid golfer. He began his career in golf at the age of ten when he took his allowance and bought three really cheap golf clubs. He had his Mom enter him into the local mini-tour for the younger ages. From there his love of golf led him twice to the number one spot on Tennessee’s Jr. PGA. He played on the golf team at Clinton High School, where he became the youngest team captain up until that time. He received several golf scholarships to colleges and accepted a full scholarship to Tennessee

Wesleyan in Athens Tennessee. Over the years, Robert won or placed in most matches he played across

East Tennessee.

Robert loved the outdoors. His knowledge of animals, plants, and history was vast. Hunting and fishing was a huge part of his life. His love of board games and movies, old and new, was only surpassed by his love of Tennessee and Michigan football. Giving others a hard time when TN or MI won or made a huge play was a must.

Robert suffered in the last years of his life after heart surgery, but he always had a smile for those he saw. He never met a stranger and made friends everywhere he went. Robert loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor that we will miss.

Precious Robert grew up in church, where his pastor was his great-grandfather. He loved the Lord and enjoyed the old gospel songs. Robert’s home-going has left a hole in our hearts that will never be filled.

We are looking forward to the day we can be with him again forever-more.

Robert was preceded in death by grandparents – Doris and David Wills, great-grandparents – Robert and

Bobbie Lovette, Walter and Irene Queener.

Robert is survived by:

Mother…………….. Katie Lovette of Karns

Father…………….. Bryan Wills with wife, Phoebe of Karns

Brother.…………… Jared Lovette of Karns

Grandmother ……. Lenna (Lovette) Weston with husband, Dr. Lawrence Weston of Karns

Aunt……………….. Donna Wills Isham with husband, Clayton, and son, Clay of Harriman

Uncle …..…………. Chris Wills of Clinton

Special Sister……… Jaime Hemsley with husband, Brent and sons, Logan and Hatcher Hemsley of

Knoxville

Along with Numerous cousins, family members, and close friends.

The family will have a Celebration of Life from 2:00-4:00 pm with the funeral service at 4:00 pm, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to The University of Tennessee Medical Center, 1924 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 or donate online to UT Medical Center. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.



holleygamble.com

