Tim Marlow, Rocky Top

Tim Marlow, age 60 of Rocky Top, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. He was born on June 30, 1959 to the late Carl and Pat Burdette Marlow in Cleveland, OH. He was very kind-hearted and would help anyone in need. He enjoyed building model cars and ships. He also built Remote Control cars.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by: son, Danny Marlow; sister, Tina Isabell; nieces, Nicole Sherman and husband Martin, and Christina Isabell; and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with Pastor Jeff Hawkins officiating. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to their GoFundMe.

www.holleygamble.com

