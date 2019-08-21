Obituaries

Nola Ruth Wallace, Clinton

Nola Ruth Wallace, age 93, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She was born on April 10, 1926. She was a loving and devoted mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother who enjoyed time spent with family and loved ones. She was a member of Red Hill Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by husband – Henry Wallace; parents – George and Beatrice Ailor Pyle; son – Wilbur Frank Wallace; daughter – Peggy June Murphy; brothers – Roy and Claude Pyle; sisters – Willie Mae Pyle, Margaret Mays, Dorothy Phillips, Pauline Beeler, Katy Childs, and Mary Esta Stooksbury; nephews – Eddie Pyle and Brian Phillips; niece – Delores (Debbie) Lanham.

Survived by

Grandson – Henry Joseph Wallace of Louisiana

Granddaughters – Tracy Sadler of Alcoa

Heather Surber and husband Chris of Alabama

Stacy Combs of Claxton

Lyndsai Thoma and husband Albert, of Clinton

Angela Allen and husband Curtis, of Wyoming

Great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Jordan Taylor, Hannah Combs, Victoria Evans and William Allen.

Special nieces-Carolyn Graves, Janet Connor, and Cathy Beets.

Special friends – Linda Martin and Roger Mustard, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1-3PM in the chapel of Holly-Gamble Funeral Home(Clinton) followed by funeral service with Rev. David Seiber officiating. Interment will be at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery following the funeral service.

