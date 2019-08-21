Obituaries

Mary Ann Ingram McClanahan, Clinton

Mary Ann Ingram McClanahan, age 87 passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at her residence. Mary Ann is survived by the “love of her life,” her husband of 39 years, Eugene McClanahan. Mary was born in Bonne Terre, MO. to the late Vernon and Lillian Ingram. She was reared in Bonne Terre and after junior college, came to Tennessee in 1954, where she began a 24-year career at Y-12. Mary worked in the Maintenance Department, retiring as Computer Sciences Secretary. Mary is also known in the Clinton area for her “Kookin’ Korner” column in the Clinton Courier-News. Mary loved sewing and cooking for her family and friends. She was Anderson County’s chairman of the memorial program of the American Cancer Society for 25 years. Mary and Gene enjoyed traveling around the United States and Great Britain, where they met and traveled with Mary’s pen pal since 1945. Mary was a long-time active member of First Baptist Church of Clinton, serving on various committees.

She is survived by her daughters, Janine Jennings (Oklahoma City, OK); Jennifer Fraker (Michael) – Clinton; Step-sons: Jerry (Debbie) – Chattanooga; Jim (Traci) – Knoxville; Rodney – Oak Ridge. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Grandchildren: Ashlee Mathis (Michael) – Arlington, TX; Lindsay Vaughn (Josh) – Columbia, TN; Adam Jennings, Lauren Queener (Josh); Caroline Bray (Jeremy); all of Clinton and David and Kaylee McClanahan – Knoxville. Great-grandchildren: Adeline Queener, Neyland and Beasley Bray of Clinton; Michael, Jr, Megan Mathis of Arlington, TX; and Andy, Lillian and Ollie Vaughn of Columbia, TN. Also want to say thank you to Caris Hospice, nurse, LeeAnn Tolif, and East Tennessee Personal Care. Special thank you to Teresa Taylor and Cheryl Spradlin.

The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church of Clinton from 12-2 PM on Friday, August 23, 2019. Funeral services will follow at 2o’clock at First Baptist Church of Clinton with Dr. Wade Bibb officiating. Interment will be at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens immediately following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christian Service Center (Food Pantry) of First Baptist Church of Clinton, TN (P O Box 268 Clinton, TN 37717-0268). Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

