Obituaries

Author Kelley, age 84 of Knoxville

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. Author Kelley, age 84 of Knoxville, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side. Author was born in Washington, Ohio on March 4, 1935 to the late Arthur and the late Esther Bowens Kelley.

Author was a member of the Eagle Bend Apostolic Church, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed boating and spending time on the lake, His passion was restoring old cars, especially corvettes.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Glenna Kelley; son, James and wife Dana Kelley of Kingston, TN; daughter, Cindy Kelley of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Candy Herron and Rick of Knoxville, TN Truly, Mayah Kelley of Kingston, TN; great-grandchildren, Lilly, Jack and Lacie Herron; Many other nieces, nephews and relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by Jones Mortuary.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all the arrangements for Mr. Author Kelley.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

