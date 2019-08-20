Obituaries

Irene Lillian Griffith, Sunbright

Irene Lillian Griffith, age 86, of Sunbright, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Roane Medical Center.

Irene was born on April 12, 1933 in Scott County, TN. She was a devoted homemaker, taking care of her family and her home for her entire life. Irene was especially fond of her flowers and she loved to cook and can.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Miller and Cassie Jones; husband, Leonard Griffith; son, Tommy Wayne Griffith; companion, Ray Redmon; sisters, Juarlene Jones, Charlene Jones, Norma J. Taylor, Mary Shepherd and Juanita Cooper; brothers, Howard, Billy Ray, Terry and Donny Jones; son-in-law, Robert Phillips.

Irene is survived by her children, Kathy Phillips, Joel Griffith and Johnny Griffith, all of Sunbright; brothers, Benny and Harold Jones of Coalfield, Ronnie Jones of Wartburg; sister, Olivia Rather of Oliver Springs; 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; step-grandson, Bryan Weaver; nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Elizabeth Baptist Church Cemetery in Gobey, TN.

