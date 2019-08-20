Obituaries

Mary E. Maden, Gobey Community

Mrs. Mary E. Maden, age 73 of the Gobey community, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Life Care Center of Morgan County. She worked at Red Kap in Wartburg for many years. Mary was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Lloyd and Martha Collins.

Five brothers: Lloyd, Bill, Ronnie, James and Chester Collins.

And one sister: Faye Collins Llyod.

She is survived by her husband: R.B. Maden.

Two sons and daughters-in-law: Brian and Carolyn Maden, and David and Margie Maden.

Three grandchildren: Matthew, Michael and Brittany Maden.

Two brothers: Paul and Bobby Collins.

And three sisters: Gwen Vespie, Emily Shannon and Tena Collins, along with several other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM with Rev. Tim Hamby officiating. Interment and graveside services will follow in Elizabeth Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg honored to be serving the Maden family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

