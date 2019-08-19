Obituaries

Gregory “Keith” Greene, Caryville

Gregory “Keith” Greene, age 57, of Caryville, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Lafollette Medical Center. He was born September 4, 1961 in Portsmouth, VA to Manson and Pauline Bunch Greene. Keith was the former owner and operator of Pioneer Alarm in Lafollette. He enjoyed woodcarving and was very talented. Keith is preceded in death by, infant sister, Pamela Sue Greene; grandparents, Senda and Bill Greene, Lola and Buddy Bunch.

Survived by:

Son……………………..Gregory Keith Greene Jr. and wife Kim

Parents……………….Manson and Pauline Greene

Brother……………….Kevin Scott Greene

Grandchildren……Isaiah and Rylee Greene

Jazzmin Harper and husband Xavier

James Powers and wife Deena

A host of other family and friends.

Special thanks to all the nurses and staff at Lafollette Medical Center and Cumberland Village for all their love and care.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Caryville on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 6-8PM with the funeral service to follow at 8:00PM with the Rev. David Seiber officiating. Keith’s graveside will be held at the Warren Memorial Gardens in Elk Valley at 11:00AM on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. www.holleygamble.com

