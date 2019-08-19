Obituaries
Kiersten Nicole Powell, Powell
Kiersten Nicole Powell, age 14 of Powell went home to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Kiersten was born September 22, 2004 and was a sophomore at Clinton High School. She ran Cross Country, Track, was an Honor Student, and part of the Student Government while at Clinton High School. Kiersten was a sweet and loving girl and she will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her grandmothers, Sandy Boles and Wilma Wynn.
She is survived by:
Mother……………… Natalie Beal of Knoxville
Father……………….. Jonathan Powell of Powell
Brothers…………. Lucas Powell of Colorado
Nicholas Beal of Knoxville
Sister……………. Vanessa Powell of Knoxville
Grandfathers……… Mitch Boles of Knoxville
Ben Beal of Knoxville
John Powell of LaFollette
Special aunt………….. Stacy Richards
Aunts…………….. Miranda Powell & Rebecca Powell
Uncles………… Mitchell Boles & wife Shawna
Blake Wynn & wife Samantha
Numerous cousins, family members and close friends
The family will have a Celebration of Life from 5:00-8:30 pm, Monday, August 19, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials be made to ASAP of Anderson County, 131 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd., Clinton, TN 37716. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com