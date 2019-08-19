Obituaries

Kiersten Nicole Powell, Powell

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Kiersten Nicole Powell, age 14 of Powell went home to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Kiersten was born September 22, 2004 and was a sophomore at Clinton High School. She ran Cross Country, Track, was an Honor Student, and part of the Student Government while at Clinton High School. Kiersten was a sweet and loving girl and she will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her grandmothers, Sandy Boles and Wilma Wynn.

She is survived by:

Mother……………… Natalie Beal of Knoxville

Father……………….. Jonathan Powell of Powell

Brothers…………. Lucas Powell of Colorado

Nicholas Beal of Knoxville

Sister……………. Vanessa Powell of Knoxville

Grandfathers……… Mitch Boles of Knoxville

Ben Beal of Knoxville John Powell of LaFollette

Special aunt………….. Stacy Richards

Aunts…………….. Miranda Powell & Rebecca Powell

Uncles………… Mitchell Boles & wife Shawna

Blake Wynn & wife Samantha

Numerous cousins, family members and close friends

The family will have a Celebration of Life from 5:00-8:30 pm, Monday, August 19, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials be made to ASAP of Anderson County, 131 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd., Clinton, TN 37716. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

