Obituaries

Maxelline Underwood, Clinton

Maxelline Underwood, age 86, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on August 15, 2019 at the NHC of Oak Ridge. Max was a member and deacon at Longfield Baptist Church. He retired from Singer Sewing Center. Max loved his church and family. He loved his great and grandchildren even more. They were life to him. Max served in the United States Army. He is preceded in death by: parents – George Lee Underwood and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Thompson Underwood; sisters – Jerrilene Delozier, Alline Dinkins Craig, Susie Cooper, and brothers – Eugene Underwood, Frank Underwood, and Francis Underwood.

Survivors:

Wife of 62 Years Reba Underwood

Daughters Karen (Johnny) Cox

Kendra (Joel) Dew

Grandchildren Jonathan (Meredith) Cox

Jeremy (Rachel) Cox Katlyn (Max) Smith Kelsey (Clark) Stepp

Great Grandchildren Sullivan, Tatum, and Nash Cox

Judson and Julianna Smith

Sister Junie (Larry) Gillium

Many nieces, nephews, and a host of other cherished and dear relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at NHC Oak Ridge in Oak Ridge, Tennessee for their loving care of Max.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Loving Memory of Max Underwood to either:

Longfield Baptist Church – 249 Longfield Road, Rocky Top, TN 37769 or The Church at Sterchi Hills – 904 Dry Gap Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Longfield Baptist Church in Rocky Top, Tennessee.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Longfield Baptist Church in Rocky Top with Mark Stanley and Joel Dew officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top, Tennessee at 10:00 AM on Monday, August 19, 2019 to go in procession to Campbell Memorial Gardens in LaFollette, Tennessee for an 11:00 AM graveside service with military honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

