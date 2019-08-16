Obituaries

Anthony Wayne Daniels, Anderson County

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Anthony Wayne Daniels, age 45 of Anderson County, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Anderson County, TN. Anthony was born May 28, 1974 to the late Kenneth R. Daniels and Margaret Thomas Sherwood.

Anthony was a born again Christian and attended Grace Baptist Church as a child. He enjoyed fishing, fighting roosters, spending time with his children and witling walking sticks and bats.

In addition to his father Anthony is pre-ceded in death by; Grandparents, Carl Thomas and Pearl Emert; great-grandparents, Grant and Bertha Daniels and mother-in-law, Darlene Paul Oakley Aaron.

He is survived by his mother, Margaret Sherwood and husband Mack Sherwood; Children, Anthony Chasten Daniels, Christian Daniels and Cherish Daniels; wife, Shannon Daniels; brothers, Kenny Daniels and wife Kathy, Jason Lawson, Adam Daniels and Lonnie Sherwood; sisters, Eve Daniels and Linda Sherwood; special friends, Karen and Peanut and James (Pony Tail) Walker; many other relatives and friends.

Friends may visit with the Daniels family on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 6:00 pm until time of funeral service at 8:00 pm in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN.

All other services for Anthony will be private.

Condolences may be left at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all the arrangements for Mr. Anthony Wayne Daniels

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

