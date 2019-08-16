News

Jewelry Television (JTV) donates $5,000 for Roane State Foundation program

JTV donated $5,000 to support the Roane State Foundation’s Pay-It-Forward awards program. From left are Kirk Harris, Roane State director of Continuing Healthcare & Safety Education and Director of the college’s Knox County Center for Health Sciences; R. Steve Walsh, Senior VP of Global Operations & Logistics for JTV; Scott Niermann, Executive Director of the Roane State Foundation; Charles Wagner, Vice Chairman of JTV; and Dr. Chris Whaley, President of Roane State.

Jewelry Television (JTV) donated $5,000 to support the Roane StateFoundation’s Pay-It-Forward awards program.

Roane State Pay-It-Forward awards provide emergency aid to students to help them stay in school, including: assistance with tuition or books for students near completion of their degrees; assistance for licensure/certification exam fees; and assistance to adult students who do not qualify for any state-funded tuition assistance programs, or whose aid has otherwise been exhausted.

Students who receive Pay-It-Forward scholarships agree to help future students in need at Roane State complete their education, once they are employed and able to give back.

JTV is located next door to Roane State’s Knox County Center for Health Sciences, and leaders from both organizations consistently collaborate on ways to help Roane State students succeed.

“Tennessee is fortunate to have major scholarships and grants, such as Tennessee Promise for high school students and Tennessee Reconnect for adults, but many student needs remain,” Roane State President Dr. Chris Whaley said. “The generous support of Jewelry Television to the Pay-It-Forward program helps fill those unmet needs to ensure that costs and unforeseen life events are not systemic barriers to higher education.”

Pay-It-Forward assistance has been used to help pay for car repairs, utility bills, and even to replace worn-out work boots.

“JTV was built upon a strong educational foundation, as the company aims to open the world of jewelry and gemstones to everyone. As such, we value the importance of higher education and empowering people to further their skills and training through formal instruction. Additionally, as a Knoxville-based company, it’s important that we support the community in which we live and work. Roane State Foundation’s Pay-It-Forward program aligns with our own values and was something we were proud to support,” said Charlie Wagner, Vice Chairman and Legal Counsel, JTV.

Licensure/certification exam fees are particularly important for health sciences students because successful completion of such exams are necessary for careers.Through the Pay-It-Forward program supported by JTV, Roane State students can receive assistance with professional exam fees. According to the most recent Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) Fact Book, four Roane State health sciences programs have a 100% pass rate for first-time test-takers, and three programs have pass rates near or above 90%.

JTV (Jewelry Television®) is one of the largest jewelry retailers in the United States, supporting over 1,400 jobs on its 16-acre Knoxville campus. With a proven 25-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally-driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to 85 million U.S. households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence.

As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV’s social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

The Roane State Foundation is a separate 501c3 corporation governed by an independent Board of Directors and established to provide financial support for Roane State students and programs. The Foundation seeks to enhance community awareness of the college, to secure private contributions and bequests, and to manage monies or properties given to the Foundation. Contributions to Roane State Foundation are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

For more information or to make a gift to support Roane State students, visit roanestate.edu/foundation, email Foundationdept@roanestate.edu, or call (865) 882-4507.

