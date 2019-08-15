Community

Learn to “Outsmart the Scammers” at Oak Ridge Public Library

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (August 15, 2019) – The Oak Ridge Public Library will host a lunch and learn program next week called “You Have the Power to Outsmart the Scammers” as part of World Wise Wednesdays. The presentation is scheduled for August 21 from noon until 1 p.m.

The discussion will focus on incidents of fraud and some of the complex tactics used by scammers. A local financial advisor will lead the presentation and outline steps everyone can take to protect themselves and their loved ones from fraudulent activity.

Participants can bring a brown bag lunch. Drinks and dessert will be provided. There is no need to RSVP for the event.

Questions can be directed to the Oak Ridge Public Library at (865) 425-3455.

