Brenda Faye Richards, Kingston

Brenda Faye Richards, age 72 of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born June 13, 1947 in Loudon County and was saved at an early age at Caney
Ford Baptist Church. She retired from TVA where she had worked many years as an Administrative Assistant. Brenda was an avid reader and also enjoyed working with the Roane County Heritage Commission. She also loved studying genealogy. Preceded in death by her parents, Arnold & Wilma Clower.

SURVIVORS

DaughterChristi Miller & husband, Chip of Knoxville

GranddaughterRiley Estes of Knoxville

BrothersHoward Clower & wife, Trina of Kingston
Jeff Clower of Kingston

SisterEthel Harris & husband, Tony of Ervin

Several extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Friday, August 16, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following the visitation at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. David Latham & Bro. Jacob Clower officiating. Interment will follow the service at Kingston Memorial Gardens.

Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

