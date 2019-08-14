Obituaries

Joe D. Sherrod, Knoxville

Joe D. Sherrod, age 84, of Knoxville, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at his residence with his love Ellen by his side. Mourn not for me for I am free, cry not for me but thee, for I have entered the gates of heaven for eternity. He was born on August 10, 1935 in Knoxville, TN to the late Harold and Mattie Jane Dance Sherrod. Joe was a board member of Corre, past State President of Jaycees and a member of the Boys and Girls Club. He was a loving Husband and will be dearly missed. Joe faced death the same way he faced life, with respect and dignity.

Joe is survived by:

Loving wife of 30 years………Ellen Sherrod

Nephew……………………………. David Freels and wife Christy

Great Nephew…………………..DJ Freels

Brothers by choice……….…..Joe Vandever and Norm Glover

Beloved friend……………….…Jane Wells

Special thanks to cousin……Mary Cox

Three Children and a host of other family and friends.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospital for Children P.O. Box 1525 Ranson, WV 25438

