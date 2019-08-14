Obituaries

David Harmon Leffew, Kingston

David Harmon Leffew, age 72 of Kingston, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home. He was born March 29, 1947 in Kingston and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. He was a faithful member of New Midway Baptist Church. David served his country proudly as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corp. He was very dedicated to his family, church, community and friends. He was very involved with the police force. He served as Secretary/Treasurer for T.P.F., T.L.E.O.A., Constable of East Roane County-No. 494, Honorary Officer of Kingston Police, member of Oak Ridge F.O.P. Lodge No. 019, National F.O.P., also a 29-year member of Kingston Masonic Lodge No. 38. David was an avid golfer and enjoyed pistol competitions. He had a heard of gold, especially where his three nieces were concerned.

Preceded in death by his parents, Roy & Jessie Holland Leffew; brothers, Roy, George, Wallace, Curtis, Hal, Ted, and Ronnie Leffew; sister,

Linda Leffew.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 45 years Kathern Leffew of Kingston

GrandsonChance Leffew of Kingston

SonsMike Leffew & wife, Michelle

David Leffew, Jr.

GrandchildrenMichael, Angelica, Dakota, Brandon & Tessa Leffew

Special Nieces & Nephews

A host of dear friends

The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the nurses at P.C.M., and also to the Roane County

Ambulance Service for their dedicated service & care.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at New Midway Baptist Church with Rev. Rod Garrett, and Rev. Glenn Leffew officiating. Interment will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday at New

Midway Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors conducted at the gravesite by the Roane County Honor Guard. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

