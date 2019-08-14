Featured

Kingston passes Budget with No Tax Increase

Posted on by in Featured, News with

Kingston City Council Members and Mayor Tim Neal passed their annual budget last night at their council meeting with no tax increase. A couple of months ago, when the council was debating the 2019-20 budget, a couple of council members proposed a 17 cent increase in the tax rate, most, if not all of that, could have been earmarked for street paving and the Parks and Recreation department improvements over the next several years. A couple of days ago, new revenue figures came to The City Managers attention from sales and property tax revenues, showing that the city was due $85,000 from revenues paid to the city of Harriman over the past several years in an area that was annexed by both cities, west of the river bridge. The revenue may be a while coming though, this according to council member Tony Brown who brought this to the council’s attention last night before they passed the budget, promising bonuses for employees. All in all, the taxes will stay the same in the City of Kingston, for now. For now, Water and Sewer rates will remain the same also.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

