Shooting in Clinton

The TBI has confirmed that this was an officer involved shooting. It appears one victim has been shot and was dead on the scene. Waiting for more information from the TBI.

Breaking news of a shooting in Clinton. The TBI has been called to work the investigation and is in route. The Anderson County Sheriff’s department has deferred all questions to the TBI. No other information is available right now.

