Charles Robert Isabell, Andersonville

Charles Robert Isabell, age 78, of Andersonville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019 at Norris Health and Rehab. Charles was born on October 10, 1940 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Robert and Effie Geneva Duncan Isabell. He was a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church and a Deacon, he loved fishing, talking on his CB Radio and spending time with family and Friends. Charles is a 32nd Degree Mason. In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his wife Ruth Isabell, First wife Claudine, Sons: Chuck “Bubba” Isabell and Jimmy Joe.

Survivors:

Daughters Lisa & Steve Lindsay Lake City, TN

Brothers Benny Joe & Joyce Dayton, OH

Donny Isabell Lake City, TN Jammie & Rebecca Isabell Medford, TN Wendell Ray & Debbie Laurel Grove

Sisters Cendia Martin Lake City, TN

Bobbie Jean Carden Clear Branch Shirley Miller & Albert Ohio

Grandchildren Regina

Sharon Dwight Jamie

Great Grandchildren Brooke

Phillip Madison Cameron Dakota

Special Friend Anne Ray

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home

Masonic Service: 7:45 PM, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Lindsay.Interment: 3:00 PM, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee.

You may also view Charles’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN, is in charge of arrangements.

