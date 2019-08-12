Featured
Harriman Hires New Parks and Recreation Director
Harriman City Manager, Kevin Helms, reports to us that he has hired a new Parks and Recreation Director with Harriman ties. Former Harriman Sears Local Store owner, Charles Jones (Charlie Jones ) was hired last Wednesday and began his new role on Friday, August 9th.
Jones who Owned and managed his business for over 30 years near downtown was a candidate for the parks and recreation director for the City Last Tuesday. The Harriman Council did approve a waiver to the personnel policy for the hiring of a Parks and Recreation Director, and the allowance of City Manager Kevin Helms to pick one from a group of applicants.
The city has been without a full-time Parks and Recreation director since the departure of former director Allen Hickman 5 weeks ago.