Harriman Hires New Parks and Recreation Director

Posted on by in Featured, News with

Harriman City Manager, Kevin Helms, reports to us that he has hired a new Parks and Recreation Director with Harriman ties. Former Harriman Sears Local Store owner, Charles Jones (Charlie Jones ) was hired last Wednesday and began his new role on Friday, August 9th.

Jones who Owned and managed his business for over 30 years near downtown was a candidate for the parks and recreation director for the City Last Tuesday. The Harriman Council did approve a waiver to the personnel policy for the hiring of a Parks and Recreation Director, and the allowance of City Manager Kevin Helms to pick one from a group of applicants.

The city has been without a full-time Parks and Recreation director since the departure of former director Allen Hickman 5 weeks ago.

