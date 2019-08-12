BBBTV12

Violet Woodall Cates, Rockwood

Violet Woodall Cates, age 82, of Rockwood, went home to be with her Savior Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was born March 12, 1937 in Grandview. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Kingston. She worked as a cook in the healthcare industry before retiring. Preceded in death by her parents, Herbert & Flossie Thompson Woodall.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 62 years Joe Cates of Rockwood

Daughters & Sons-in-law Debbie & Jimmy Davis of Rockwood

                                                            Sharon & Kendall Wormsley of Philadelphia

                                                            Vickie & Tim Davidson of Rockwood

                                                            Bobbie & Tim Bandy of Harriman

Grandchildren

Chastity & Stephen Brile, Jamie & Vanessa Davis, Marcus Pennington, Mitch Pennington, Matthew & Lori Wormsley, Brandy Davidson, Jeremy Davidson, Kristi & Matt Gross, and Casey Bandy

Brothers & Sisters-in-law Jack & Louise Woodall of Kingston

                                                               Dean & Joann Woodall of Rockwood

                                                               Tommy Margaret Woodall of Rockwood

                                                               Jimmy & Darlene Woodall of Rockwood

                                                               Herbert Woodall of Rockwood

Sisters & Brothers-in-law Shirley Byrd of Rockwood

                                                               Ailene Mullins of Rockwood

                                                               Bonnie & Steve McKinney of Rockwood

                                                               Wanda McCullough & husband, George Smart of Rockwood

                                                               Sheila & Vance Winstead of Rockwood

                                                               Janice & Glenn Ellison of Rockwood

Brothers-in-law & Sisters-in-law Tom Cates, Charles Cates, Jean Cooley of Indiana, Margie & Joe Pardue,

                                                              Lois Maddox, Eddie & Gena Cates

A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston with funeral service following at 6:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Ray Bearden & Rev. Jeff Plemons officiating. Graveside service will be held 3:00 pm, Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.

