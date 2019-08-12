Obituaries
Violet Woodall Cates, Rockwood
Violet Woodall Cates, age 82, of Rockwood, went home to be with her Savior Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was born March 12, 1937 in Grandview. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Kingston. She worked as a cook in the healthcare industry before retiring. Preceded in death by her parents, Herbert & Flossie Thompson Woodall.
SURVIVORS
Loving Husband of 62 years Joe Cates of Rockwood
Daughters & Sons-in-law Debbie & Jimmy Davis of Rockwood
Sharon & Kendall Wormsley of Philadelphia
Vickie & Tim Davidson of Rockwood
Bobbie & Tim Bandy of Harriman
Grandchildren
Chastity & Stephen Brile, Jamie & Vanessa Davis, Marcus Pennington, Mitch Pennington, Matthew & Lori Wormsley, Brandy Davidson, Jeremy Davidson, Kristi & Matt Gross, and Casey Bandy
Brothers & Sisters-in-law Jack & Louise Woodall of Kingston
Dean & Joann Woodall of Rockwood
Tommy Margaret Woodall of Rockwood
Jimmy & Darlene Woodall of Rockwood
Herbert Woodall of Rockwood
Sisters & Brothers-in-law Shirley Byrd of Rockwood
Ailene Mullins of Rockwood
Bonnie & Steve McKinney of Rockwood
Wanda McCullough & husband, George Smart of Rockwood
Sheila & Vance Winstead of Rockwood
Janice & Glenn Ellison of Rockwood
Brothers-in-law & Sisters-in-law Tom Cates, Charles Cates, Jean Cooley of Indiana, Margie & Joe Pardue,
Lois Maddox, Eddie & Gena Cates
A host of extended family and friends
The family will receive friends 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston with funeral service following at 6:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Ray Bearden & Rev. Jeff Plemons officiating. Graveside service will be held 3:00 pm, Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.