Violet Woodall Cates, Rockwood

Violet Woodall Cates, age 82, of Rockwood, went home to be with her Savior Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was born March 12, 1937 in Grandview. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Kingston. She worked as a cook in the healthcare industry before retiring. Preceded in death by her parents, Herbert & Flossie Thompson Woodall.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 62 years Joe Cates of Rockwood

Daughters & Sons-in-law Debbie & Jimmy Davis of Rockwood

Sharon & Kendall Wormsley of Philadelphia Vickie & Tim Davidson of Rockwood Bobbie & Tim Bandy of Harriman

Grandchildren

Chastity & Stephen Brile, Jamie & Vanessa Davis, Marcus Pennington, Mitch Pennington, Matthew & Lori Wormsley, Brandy Davidson, Jeremy Davidson, Kristi & Matt Gross, and Casey Bandy

Brothers & Sisters-in-law Jack & Louise Woodall of Kingston

Dean & Joann Woodall of Rockwood Tommy Margaret Woodall of Rockwood Jimmy & Darlene Woodall of Rockwood Herbert Woodall of Rockwood

Sisters & Brothers-in-law Shirley Byrd of Rockwood

Ailene Mullins of Rockwood Bonnie & Steve McKinney of Rockwood Wanda McCullough & husband, George Smart of Rockwood Sheila & Vance Winstead of Rockwood Janice & Glenn Ellison of Rockwood

Brothers-in-law & Sisters-in-law Tom Cates, Charles Cates, Jean Cooley of Indiana, Margie & Joe Pardue,

Lois Maddox, Eddie & Gena Cates

A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston with funeral service following at 6:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Ray Bearden & Rev. Jeff Plemons officiating. Graveside service will be held 3:00 pm, Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.

