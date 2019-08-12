Obituaries

Joan Belinda Lindsey, Knoxville

Joan Belinda Lindsey, age 65 of Knoxville passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Turkey Creek Medical Center. Joan was a member of Centerview Baptist Church. Throughout her life, Joan enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint, crafts but most of all spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert C. and Mary Wilson Lee; son, Chris Queen.

She is survived by:

Daughters………….. Martha Ann Queen of Knoxville

Ashley Michelle Dann & husband Shannon of Knoxville Jaime Zollner of Knoxville

Grandchildren……….. Jasmyne Queen Taylor, Christopher “Chance” Finney &

Xzander Finney

One expected great granddaughter.. Marley

Sisters………………… Donna Lamons & husband Ken of Knoxville

Kathy Taylor of Knoxville Teresa Abbott & Husband Larry of Knoxville

Brothers…………….. Bobby Lee of Knoxville

Dennis Lee of Alcoa

Companion……. Bobby Zollner of Knoxville

Several nieces, nephews, great nieces, & great nephews

The family will have a graveside service 10:00 am, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Long Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holley Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Clinton, TN 37717. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

