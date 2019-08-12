Obituaries

James Thomas (JT) Hatmaker, Caryville

Posted on by in Obituaries with

On Friday, August 9, 2019, James Thomas (JT) Hatmaker, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away at age 83 in his home surrounded by his family and friends.

JT had a passion for playing the banjo and guitar in church and night fishing for walleye. He enjoyed family time, especially Sunday lunches at their home. JT will always be remembered for his love of Christ, memorable storytelling, dedication to his family, kind words, patience, and service to his country as a US Navy Veteran.

JT was a self-employed truck driver and heavy equipment operator. He and his wife also owned Muriel’s Florist.

JT was preceded in death by his Son, Edward, Parents, Elvin and Lucy Hatmaker. Granddaughter, Amanda Wheeler, Sisters, Betty Chapman and Nita Workman, and infant brother and sister, Elvin Audrey and Nancy Ann.

Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Muriel Phillips Hatmaker, Sons: Dale (Teresa) Hatmaker, Richard (Gail) Hatmaker, Regina Wilbanks, and Melissa Wheeler. Grandchildren: Chris (Cassidy) Wilbanks, Tiffany (Travis) Griffith, Alicia Hatmaker, Justin (Lacey) Hatmaker, Erik Armstrong, Stephanie (Aaron) Wright, Cody Hatmaker, Megan (Zach) Burns, Jessica (Donnie) Nolan, Katy (Matt) Streetman), Emily (Blake) Purkey, and 20 great-grandchildren. Brothers and sisters Tony (Dorothy) Hatmaker, Kyle (Sheila) Hatmaker, David Hatmaker, Mary Oelze, Wanda Farmer, Kathy Mitchell, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Caryville, TN on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 5-7pm with the funeral Services will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Dusty Brock of Calvary’s Way Community Baptist Church to officiate. Graveside services will be on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10am at Brown’s Flat Cemetery.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

