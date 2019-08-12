BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Melvin Eugene Davis, Harriman

Obituaries

Melvin Eugene Davis, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments

Melvin Eugene Davis, age 71 of Harriman, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Roane Medical Center.

Melvin was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. A member of Southwest Point Baptist Church and a proud Vietnam Veteran.

Preceded in death by his parents; Clifford and Bernice Davis, and sister, Patsy Ferguson.

Survived by

Wife  Faye Davis
Daughter  Nikki Brewster and husband Kareem
Sons  Chris Davis 
 Matthew Davis and wife Shasta
Sisters  Helen Hayes
 Judy Pigg
Brother  Dexter Davis
Brother in law  Floyd Ferguson
Grandchildren  Dominik Davis
 Emily Davis
 Kane Davis
 Cilas Davis
 Tarin Davis
Great grandchildren  Kaiden Brewster
 Rayia Brewster
 Izayah Brewster
 Aiyana Brewster
 Aaiden Stringer
And a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with funeral service to follow officiated by Rev. Larry Bolden and Rev. Bobby Melton at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Burial will be in Childs Memorial Cemetery at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Davis Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

[recaptcha]

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: