Melvin Eugene Davis, Harriman

Melvin Eugene Davis, age 71 of Harriman, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Roane Medical Center.

Melvin was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. A member of Southwest Point Baptist Church and a proud Vietnam Veteran.

Preceded in death by his parents; Clifford and Bernice Davis, and sister, Patsy Ferguson.

Survived by

Wife Faye Davis

Daughter Nikki Brewster and husband Kareem

Sons Chris Davis

Matthew Davis and wife Shasta

Sisters Helen Hayes

Judy Pigg

Brother Dexter Davis

Brother in law Floyd Ferguson

Grandchildren Dominik Davis

Emily Davis

Kane Davis

Cilas Davis

Tarin Davis

Great grandchildren Kaiden Brewster

Rayia Brewster

Izayah Brewster

Aiyana Brewster

Aaiden Stringer

And a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with funeral service to follow officiated by Rev. Larry Bolden and Rev. Bobby Melton at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Burial will be in Childs Memorial Cemetery at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Davis Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

