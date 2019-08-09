Featured

Nurse Practitioner Charged with Fraudulently Obtaining Prescription Drugs

Posted on by in Featured, News with

ANDERSON COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has led to the indictment of a Clinton woman on charges that she fraudulently obtained prescription drugs.

In February 2017, after receiving information from the Knoxville Police Department, TBI Special Agents with the Drug Investigation Division began investigating allegations that Tonia Renee Suttles (DOB 8/19/72) was obtaining controlled substances by fraud. Information obtained during the investigation revealed that over a two-year period, while working at two medical practices in East Tennessee, Suttles used her position as a nurse practitioner to fraudulently obtain prescription medications.

This week, the Anderson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Suttles with eight counts of Prescription Drug Fraud. On Thursday, with assistance from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, Agents arrested Suttles. She was booked into the Anderson County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged clinton, indictment