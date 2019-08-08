Obituaries

Marie Allen Dean, Clinton

Marie Allen Dean, former educator at Clinton City Schools, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2019 at the age of 77.

She was born in Lumberton, NC in 1942 to Lacie and Furman Lamb where she was one of 7 siblings: Maurice, Eldon, Harold Dean, Ray, Gail, and twin sister, Margie. She graduated from Lumberton High School and attended Pembroke University where she obtained an education degree. She attended Southern Baptist Theological Seminary where she met her husband, Rev. Samuel Dale Dean, of 52 and a half years. He preceded her in death on May 9, 2019.

She is survived by her children Chris Dean, and his wife Alicia, from Lilburn, GA and Kelly Johnson, and her husband Scott from Knoxville, TN; grandchildren Kayla Cantrell, Madison Dean, Cameron Dean from Lilburn GA, Jordan Mancini, and her husband, Jake from Savannah, GA, Mallory O’Brien, and her husband Andrew from Knoxville, TN, and Andrew Johnson from Knoxville, TN; great-grandchild Aubree Cantrell from Lilburn, GA; and her sisters Gail Foster, and her husband Russell from Raleigh, NC, and Margie Floyd, and her husband French from Lumberton, NC.

Marie Dean spent her entire professional career as a teacher, including elementary, middle and high school levels. She enjoyed her role as a pastor’s wife and was very active in First Baptist Church in Clinton for many years. In her younger days, she enjoyed singing, walking, and spending time with friends. Many were the recipients of her compassionate heart and sense of humor. She was a loving mother and grandmother who took pride in her family. Over the years, she suffered from many illnesses, but always maintained a positive outlook on life. She was a true fighter.

Receiving of friends has been scheduled at First Baptist Church in Clinton, TN on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 6:00 p.m. The interment service will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Clinton. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Baptist Church at P.O. Box 268 Clinton, TN 37717 to be used toward the Christian Service Center and/or the Renew Recovery Program. Condolences can be sent to 422 Mariner Point Drive Clinton, TN 37716. The family would like to thank the staff at UT Hospital trauma and palliative care for the compassionate, angelic care they provided during this difficult time.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

