Obituaries

Virginia Raye Wilson Crabtree, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Virginia Raye Wilson Crabtree, age 86 of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at her daughter’s home.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Albert and Mary Lou Sensaboy Wilson.

Brother: Clyde “Big Daddy” Wilson.

She is survived by her two daughters: Wilma Langley and Linda McCullough.

Grandchildren: Rhonda Black, Nathan Coker, and Shelley Langley.

Great grandchildren: Brandon and wife Hannah Coker, Eric Black, Kirsten Langley and Bryleigh McIntosh.

Great great grandchild: Brayden Coker.

And a host of other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM with Bro. Jerry Denton officiating. The interment will be immediately following the funeral service in the Bethel Cemetery in Kingston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Alzheimer Association or American Cancer Society.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Crabtree family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

