Charlotte Alexander, Kingston

Charlotte Alexander, age 71, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Fort Loudon Medical Center. She was born July 20, 1948 in Sweetwater, Tennessee. Charlotte was of the Baptist faith. She had worked for several medical offices as a Phlebotomist. She enjoyed singing and playing the piano, as well as working in her flowers. She also loved animals, especially cats. Preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Bullen Alexander & Thelma Kelley Alexander; brothers, James Bullen Alexander, and Raymond Alexander.

SURVIVORS

Sister-in-law

Sandra Alexander of Kingston

Niece

Suzannah Alexander of Kingston

Nephew

Joseph Alexander & wife, Savanna of Columbia

Great Niece & Great-Nephew

Emma Alexander & Micah Alexander

Aunt

Orangie Kelley of Morristown

Cousins

Gail Moser, Gerri Trent, and other extended family members

Special Friend

Sharon Spencer of Oliver Springs

Graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Old Coker Creek Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.

