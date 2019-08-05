Obituaries
Charlotte Alexander, Kingston
Charlotte Alexander, age 71, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Fort Loudon Medical Center. She was born July 20, 1948 in Sweetwater, Tennessee. Charlotte was of the Baptist faith. She had worked for several medical offices as a Phlebotomist. She enjoyed singing and playing the piano, as well as working in her flowers. She also loved animals, especially cats. Preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Bullen Alexander & Thelma Kelley Alexander; brothers, James Bullen Alexander, and Raymond Alexander.
SURVIVORS
Sister-in-law
Sandra Alexander of Kingston
Niece
Suzannah Alexander of Kingston
Nephew
Joseph Alexander & wife, Savanna of Columbia
Great Niece & Great-Nephew
Emma Alexander & Micah Alexander
Aunt
Orangie Kelley of Morristown
Cousins
Gail Moser, Gerri Trent, and other extended family members
Special Friend
Sharon Spencer of Oliver Springs
Graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Old Coker Creek Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.