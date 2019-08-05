Obituaries

Paul Duncan, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Paul Duncan, age 96, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away, Monday, August 5, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Oak Ridge, TN. He was born December 8, 1922 in the Coalfield Community. He lived most of his life in Oliver Springs.

He worked in the construction and heavy equipment business. He also was a local Oliver Springs businessman. He was a WWII Naval Veteran and a member of Batley Baptist Church.

Paul is survived by his children, Marjorie Byrd (Wayne) of Oak Ridge, TN and Carol Duncan of Oliver Springs, TN; three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Robert and Amanda Jane Cook Duncan; by brother, Howell Duncan and wife Mary Ruth; by sisters, Madge Duncan, Sylvia Russell, Ruby Doplin and Pansy Stewart

The family will receive friends, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 between the hours of 1:00 – 2:30pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. Funeral service will be held at 2:30pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Robbie Leach officiating. Burial and Graveside will follow at 3:30pm at Batley Baptist Church Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Duncan family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

