Emma Lou Gallaher-Kline, Harriman

Emma Lou Gallaher-Kline age 82 of Harriman, TN went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center. Emma was born on May 23, 1937 to the late Remus & Mary Magdalene Gallaher. Emma is preceded in death by her husband Reverend James Leroy Kline Sr. She is also preceded in death by her brothers; Johnny, Remus, Andrew, Fred, Glenn & J.B. Gallaher and sisters; Mary Elizabeth and Ethel Gallaher. A special Aunt, Minnie Love.

Emma was a devout follower and lover of the Lord. She loved to cook, garden, spend time with her family and church family. Emma was affectionately known as Granny to all, she was simply the definition of Love.

Emma leaves to cherish her memory, daughters Joyce (Rev. Larry) Woods, Debra (Eugene) Carpenter, Beverly Kline, Patricia (Henry) Eldridge, Pamala (Bronce) Cleveland and one son, James (Suzanne) Kline. Grandchildren, Byron (Ashley), Monica, Darren, Courtney (Missy), Mandy, Chelsea, Chad (Stevie), Andrea, Zoe and Kayla. Three great-granddaughters, Serenity, Samiyah and Emma Karter; and a host of nieces, nephews, adopted children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special cousin, Dorothy Moore, sister’s-in-law, Reverend Mattie Beatrice Thomas (Billy) and Barbara Martin-Gallaher. Former sons-in-laws, Gailton Bailey and Vinson Johnson. Case manager and nurse, Brandy Lewis, and longtime physician and friend Dr. Randy Denton. Special adopted children, the Douglass Family. Devoted friends, son and daughter Pastor James B. and Overseer Willie Mae Springs.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 11:00 am until 12:30 pm at Believers Voice of Deliverance Church, 306 Spencer Drive Harriman. Funeral to follow at 12:30 pm. with Rev. James Brady Springs officiating. Burial in Bazeltown Baptist Church Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman in charge of arrangements.

