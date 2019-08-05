Obituaries

Ernest A. Campbell, Memphis

Ernest A. Campbell, age 85, a resident of Memphis passed away, Friday, August 2, 2019 at his home. He was born September 16, 1933 in the Wheat Community of Roane County, moving to Memphis in 1968.

He retired from Roadway Express in 1998 after working 37 ½ years as a truck driver.

Ernest is survived by his wife of 14 years, Linda G. Campbell of Memphis; son, Ernie Campbell and wife, Rebecca of Mississippi; daughter, Linda Wood and husband, Jimmy of Memphis; sister, Roberta Wright and husband, David of Oliver Springs; grandchildren: Bryan Wood and Nicholas Campbell; sister-in-law, Helen Campbell; special friend, Doug Qualls and his wife, Carol; a host of extended family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his first wife of 49 years, Alma Freels Campbell; parents: Joseph A. Campbell and Lucy Turpin Campbell; brothers: Calvin, J.D., Kenneth and Clyde Campbell, sisters: Juanita Freels, Ruth Rutherford, and Frances Hackworth.

The family will receive friends, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with pastor John Edwards officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at the East Fork Cemetery in Oak Ridge.

Burial and graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at the East Fork Cemetery in Oak Ridge.

