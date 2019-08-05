Obituaries

Marjorie Irene Metcalf, Powell

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Marjorie Irene Metcalf, age 90 of Powell, went to be with the Lord on August 2, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was saved at an early age, and was a life-long member of Spring Hill Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by her husband, Vanie Metcalf; sons, Darrell and Dale Metcalf; parents, Leonard and Pearl Fox; brothers, Charles, Clarence and Lloyd Fox; two infant sisters; and brothers-in-law, Archie Nelson, Lynn Webber and Cecil Bridges; and special friend John Keever.

She is survived by her children, Barbara Metcalf, Johnny (Barbara) Metcalf, Carl (Brenda) Metcalf and Janie Metcalf; daughter-in-law, Judy Metcalf; sisters, Ruby Nelson, Wanda (J.D.) Nelson, Doris Webber and Stella (Calvin) Braden; 11 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren.

The family would like to express a special thank you to caregivers Bertha Smith, Missy Mattie and Melissa Wilson for their love and support during Marjorie’s life.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 12 PM to 2 PM in the Chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton. Funeral service will follow with Bro. Bobby Metcalf, Bro. Daniel Metcalf and Bro. Jimmy Metcalf officiating. Burial will follow in Cox View Cemetery on Emory Road. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

