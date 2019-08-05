Obituaries

Wilma Vowell Flinchem, Powell

Wilma Vowell Flinchem went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 31, 2019. She was born on December 5, 1930 in Briceville, TN. She was the daughter of Herbert and Carrie Smiddy Vowell.

She was preceded in death by husband of 66 years, Daniel H. Flinchem and grandson Lance Kenneth Wright.

She is survived by daughters Susan (Carl) Wright of Claxton and Patricia (Alfred) Lucksavage of Loris, SC. She is also survived by grandchildren.

Carri (Bill) Devlin of North Carolina

Maria (Woody) Rice of North Carolina

MSG Phillip (Janelle) Lucksavage of Alaska

Clay Daniel Wright of Clinton

Hillary (Chad) Hogue of Farragut

She had 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

C.J Wright, Jake, Cameron, Sawyer and Hudson Hogue; Mikie Wright of Texas.

Zoie, Zane, Zander, Zola and Zebediah Lucksavage; Wesley and Walker Rice

Kyndal Devlin

Wilma is also survived by sisters, Nell Boles of Powell, Carolyn Grace of Maryville and Betty Jennings of Virginia, and two special cousins, Norma Potts and Kathy Pennell.

She was a long time member of St. Marks United Methodist Church.

Wilma’s family would like to thank the staff at the Lantern at Morning Pointe as well as Caris Hospice.

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 1-2 pm with funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm with the Rev. Dave Grant officiating, her interment will follow at Leach Cemetery.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

www.holleygamble.com

